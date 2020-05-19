Jharkhand HC Introduces Paperless Court

Ranchi, May 19 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday became one of the few high courts of the country to have introduced a "paperless court", a statement said.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad convened the "paperless court" and disposed of two matters through video conference.

"In the history of Jharkhand High Court, the first ever paperless court has been convened today (Tuesday) through video conference by its division bench presided over by the Hon'ble Chief Justice Dr. Ravi Ranjan along with Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad in which not a single chit of paper was used.

"Jharkhand High Court is (among a) few of such High Courts now to join the paperless concept of e-court project," a statement issued by the court said. An e-court is a paperless court in which all proceedings take place in a digital format.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a paperless court will help lawyers and litigants to access "easy justice administration" since the high court is also accepting online filing of cases, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)