Jharkhand Reports Another COVID-19 Case, Total Count Mounts to 161

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): One more case of coronavirus has been reported in Jharkhand."With another coronavirus case being reported from Hindpiri, Ranchi, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 161," according to an official statement issued by the government.According to the statement, of 161 cases, 80 are active and 78 people have recovered.As per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 67,152 including 2,0917 recovered/migrated and 2,206 deaths. (ANI)

