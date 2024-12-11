Jamshedpur, December 11: A woman allegedly threw her baby girl into a river in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, leading to the death of the infant, police said. The incident took place at Durku village in Jadugora, when the accused, a 30-year-old woman, went for a bath in a nearby river with her child, they said. Jharkhand Shocker: 2 Arrested in Connection With ‘Sexual Abuse’ of Girls at Palamu Shelter, BJP Demands High-Level Probe Into Incident.

The body of the infant was recovered on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Musabani), Sandip Bhagat, said. The woman's husband has lodged an FIR in this regard, he said, adding, the exact reason behind her act was not immediately known. She has been arrested and further investigation is underway, Bhagat said.

