JK: 29 People Arrested for Violating Lockdown Orders

Srinagar, Mar 28 (PTI) Twenty-nine persons were on Saturday arrested from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir for violating lockdown orders, police said.

In the jurisdiction of the Handwara police station, 29 persons were arrested for violating the prohibitory orders issued under section 144 of the CrPC over the COVID-19 lockdown, a police spokesman said.

He said cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered against them.

The spokesman said people have been requested to follow the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

