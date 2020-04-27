J&K: Encounter Breaks out Between Security Forces, Militants in Kulgam

Srinagar, Apr 27 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

The militants fired on a patrol party at Lower Munda in the Qazigund area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said security forces retaliated and the gunfight is going on.

The area has been cordoned off. Further details were awaited.

