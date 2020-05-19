J&K: First Train with over 1100 Outbound Migrant Workers Leaves from Katra

Jammu, May 19 (PTI) The first train of outbound migrant workers carrying 1,184 people departed from Katra, the basecamp of cave shrine of Mata Vaishodevi, for Chhatrapur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening, an official said.

As per the nodal officer J&K, more trains are being arranged and the migrant workers desirous to leave are advised to wait as they will be notified in due course of time.

“The workers should not walk or move unauthorisedly but wait for administration to notify them to board the train going to their home,” the officer said.

