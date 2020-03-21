JK: Man Flees Hospital when Asked to Test for Coronavirus

Srinagar, Mar 21 (PTI) A man with travel history to Saudi Arabia fled from a hospital here on Saturday after doctors advised him to undergo few tests, including for coronavirus, but was immediately traced and sent to quarantine, officials said.

The man, a resident of Padshahi Bagh area of the city, was advised by the district authorities to visit the hospital as a precautionary measure.

He ran away after doctors at the CD hospital here asked him to undergo a chest X-Ray and other tests, including one for coronavirus.

They said the hospital authorities took up the matter with the district administration and the man was immediately traced and sent to quarantine.

District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Coudhary, also confirmed that the man has been quarantined.

"A technical surveillance team traced the patient who ran away. Returned to Quarantine. Brilliant job. Btw such people should face culpable homicide charges,” he wrote on Twitter.

