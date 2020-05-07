JSHL Resumes Operations at Hisar Facility

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd (JSHL) on Thursday said it has resumed operations at its facility in Hisar, Haryana.

In a statement, the company said it welcomes the government's decision to restart the economic activities in a phased manner.

"The company has resumed operations at its Hisar plant in Haryana in a phased manner from today (Thursday)," the stainless steel maker said.

JSHL has implemented all necessary guidelines of the Central government and local authorities. The company will review market conditions and accordingly ramp up its operations, it said.

JSHL will continue to follow government guidelines and ensure safety and health of its employees, it added.

