Old is gold! Whether you want romance, comedy, drama or any genre in between, there is Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi-starrer 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' that you can watch multiple times and never get bored. As Kundan Shah's directorial completed 28 years today since it was released, fans have flooded social media with their fond memories attached to the evergreen film. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Clocks 26 Years: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Says She Is ‘Blessed’ to Be a Part of the Shah Rukh Khan Film.

"Sunil from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is an emotion. Such a relatable character. We all have had failures in love, we can feel what Sunil felt. SRK portrayed it really well. #28YearsOfKHKN," a netizen tweeted. Another Twitter user wrote," Wow it's 28 years of now of my most favourite movie kabhi haan kabhi naa beautiful fantastic and greatest performance by Shahrukh Khan and lovely story and songs are amazing."

Released in 1994, 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' features SRK in the lead role of Sunil, an aspiring musician, who doesn't have a promising academic score.While Sunil loves Anna, a member of his band, he is unable to confess his feelings to her. The film also witnessed a love triangle between Sunil, Anna and Chris (played by Deepak Tijori). Valentine’s Day 2022: From Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Paheli to Vijay Sethupathi’s 96; Here Are Some Love Stories to Watch on the Special Day!

Check It Out:

Did You Know?

Did you know @iamsrk claims 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' is his favourite movie he has acted in so far? He also sold the tickets of this movie himself outside Mumbai theater. ❤️#28YearsOfKHKN#ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/JfvERpmGfj — Nitish SRKian. 💫👑 (@iamnitish555) February 25, 2022

Old Is Gold!

Throwback : Picture of #ShahRukhKhan from his personal favorite, 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa!' ❤️#28YearsOfKHKN pic.twitter.com/4CI9SUjktr — ARFAT SRK FAN (@iam_arfatSRKian) February 24, 2022

Richest!

On this day, 28 years ago in 1994 SRK himself sold tickets of his film "kabhi haan kabhi naa" outside gaiety cinema in Mumbai. He also did the film for RS. 25,000 only. Now he is the richest actor in the world 🌎😎#28YearsOfKHKNpic.twitter.com/nKjQh9OIPo — Asfaque Srkian (@AsfaqueSRKian) February 24, 2022

Love!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrapublic)

The film beautifully explained that no matter how strong your feelings are or how truly you care for someone, but love just can't be forced. Reportedly, 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' is also Shah Rukh's favourite movie.Several reports also stated that he had sold advance tickets of the movie at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre.

On the completion of 28 years of the film, Suchitra took to Instagram and thanked fans for showering the film with loads of love over the years. "Thanks for all the love. Always," she wrote alongside one of the stills from the film.Naseeruddin Shah, Satish Shah, late Rita Bhaduri, and Ashutosh Gowariker also starred in the evergreen film.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)