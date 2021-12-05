Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, paid homage to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa to mark her fifth death anniversary. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana posted a picture of Jayalalithaa and wrote, "On Amma's Punyatithi... remembering the Iron Lady...Purchai Dr. J. Jayalalithaa." Kangana Ranaut Pays Homage at the J Jayalalithaa Memorial in Marina Beach.

Jayalalithaa, who served as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister six times, breathed her last on December 5, 2016, after being treated for various ailments in a hospital for almost 75 days. Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami Seeks Bharat Ratna for Jayalalithaa, C N Annadurai.

For the unversed, Kangana has essayed the role of Jayalalithaa in 'Thalaivii', which released earlier this year.

