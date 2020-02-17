Kareena Kapoor Celebrates 20 Years in Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated 20 years in Bollywood by turning showstopper for the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 fashion extravaganza.The 'Good Newwz' actor walked the ramp in an Amit Aggarwal creation from his AXIL collection. The line is inspired by Lakme's theme for Summer/Resort '20 - Better in 3D.Kareena's ensemble was a dark forest green off-shoulder sequined dress with a plunging neckline and accentuated waist. "No better way to celebrate it than with a brand that is synonymous with me, a brand that has added tremendous value to my career, my brand, and name," the actor said of celebrating 20 years in the industry. The 39-year-old actor further added, "As everyone knows that there is no Lakme fashion week finale complete without me, and I take great pride and honour to say that because I love walking the ramp, maybe I am a hidden model, I enjoy walking the ramp for my brand. There is something so special about the fashion week as time and time again I get to meet beautiful designers, put on my Lakme makeup and just feel like an absolute diva."The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor further added, "Tonight is a little more special because I am wearing Amit's design for the first time and one of my favourite colours, he has designed this outfit especially for me and it fits me like a glove. I feel alive and sexy tonight, and the only person missing from the crowd is my husband and he should have come because I am feeling fabulous."Kareena thanked the brand Lakme for celebrating the 20th anniversary with her and stated, "I thank Lakme for giving me this honour each time. Twenty years is less as we are going to be associated, and we are not going anywhere and see you again next season."Designer Amit Aggarwal thanked Kareena for gracing the event and said, "Kareena epitomizes the glory of the past, the beauty of the present and I think she is someone who is here to stay."The Lakme Fashion Week 2020 kick-started in Mumbai on Tuesday with Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor as showstoppers. The fashion event was also attended by Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Dsouza, and Tara Sutaria.(ANI)

