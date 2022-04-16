If we talk about fashion's biggest events in Hollywood, one that exceeds the others has to be the Met Gala. Interestingly, a name synonymous with the event is Katy Perry. The American pop star Katy Perry is known for her extravagant outfits and red carpet looks at the Met Gala down the years. Katy Perry’s Met Gala 2019 Chandelier Dress Inspires Just Sul Who Makes One of His Own!

As per Page Six, Perry previously told that while her 'very colorful, very costumey, very quirky' onstage style isn't going anywhere, she's been favouring more 'sophisticated and streamlined and sexy' looks for red carpets and press appearances. "You know, it would be pretty obvious for me to go play the kooky, crazy, wild, big, fun, colorful card. I think this time I'm going to play a whole different card," says the pop star.

Some of the memorable outfits Katy donned at the Gala include a gold chainmail Atelier Versace mini styled with giant angel wings, which she wore on the red carpet in 2018; a large, lit chandelier dress, and an oversized cheeseburger costume in 2019. "I know what the people want, and I know where I came from. I always want to put a good show on," Perry told Page Six, adding, "I take fashion risks all the time, but I never have any regrets." Katy Perry's Pregnancy Cravings are all about Indian Food, Says 'Never Wanted More Spice Than I do Want In My Life Now'.

Check Out Viral Pics Below:

Katy Perry will be attending the 2022 met gala, she quotes "I'll be playing a whole different card!" pic.twitter.com/j4Ig8nYL18 — Who's Katy? (@KatyPerryNow_) April 15, 2022

"Maybe I'm not even going, because I'm going to send someone the armor and they're just going to pretend to be me!" Katy jokes. Taking place on May 2, the Met Gala 2022 will be co-hosted by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda, while the dress code at this year's red carpet will call for 'gilded glamour.'

