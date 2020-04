Kedarnath to Reopen as Per Schedule

Gopeshwar, Apr 21 (PTI) The sacred portals of Kedarnath will be reopened for devotees as per the original schedule on April 29, a temple committee official said on Tuesday.

After the date for opening of Badrinath was deferred to May 15 on Monday because of the novel coronavirus pandemic it was being speculated that the opening of Kedarnath may also be rescheduled.

However, the chief priest of the Himalayan temple, Bhima Shankar Ling, announced, after discussing with temple committee officials here, that its gates will be reopened for devotees at 6.10 am on April 29 as per the original schedule, media incharge of the temple committee Harish Gaud said.

