Kerala CM Requests an Assurance from PM Modi on Inter-state Goods Movement

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Apr 3 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an assurance that inter-state goods movement would not be affected by the lockdown."Neighbouring states should not create hurdles during this crisis period and all states should fight this pandemic together. Inter-state goods movement should not be restricted during the lockdown," the chief minister said during a video-conferencing with the Prime Minister today.The Chief Minister also sought the intervention of the Central Government in ensuring the safety of the Malayalee workforce spread across the world. "Indian embassies should provide assistance in setting up quarantine centres in countries which has a large number of Indian expatriates and especially nurses from Kerala. It is our duty to ensure their personal safety too," he said.He informed the prime minister about the steps taken to curb the spread of the virus in the state. "We have implemented all directives from the Central Government in this regard," he said.The chief minister demanded an increase in the borrowing capacity of the state from the current 3 per cent to 5 per cent. He also requested the prime minister to make the necessary transport arrangements for the migrant labourers to go back home after the lockdown period.During his daily media briefing today, CM Vijayan said that as suggested by the Prime Minister, all NCC cadets and NSS volunteers will be allowed to join the State's Community Volunteer Force. Those who left NCC and NSS in the last five years will also be allowed to join.Chief Minister said that 21 fresh cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed from various parts of Kerala today. Eight of the new cases from Kasargod District, five from Idukki District, two from Kollam District, and one each from Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts. Nine of these fresh cases have been contracted through local (primary) contact with an affected person. The patient in Thrissur was someone who returned from Gujarat."Of the total 286 cases confirmed so far, 256 patients are under treatment in different hospitals in the State," he said."Overall, 1,65,934 persons are under observation throughout the State. Of these, 1,65,291 are under observation at their homes and the rest 643 under hospital observation. This includes two persons who returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat at Delhi's Nizamuddin. A total of 157 persons from Kerala who attended the Tablighi Jamaat at the Nizamuddin Markaz has been identified and the government has collected details about them. All of them are under observation at home and few in hospitals. Some of them are yet to return from New Delhi," he added.CM further said that a total of 145 persons were hospitalised today. 8,456 samples were sent for testing and 7,622 have reported negative."So far, 200 non-resident Keralites who came from overseas back to the State, seven foreign nationals (tourists) and 76 persons who got the infection through primary contact are the confirmed cases. 28 patients including four foreigners have recovered completely and tested negative.Meanwhile, Kasargod, Kannur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram Districts have been identified as hotspot districts. (ANI)

