American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian on Wednesday spoke out after an unauthorised bikini photo of her surfaced over the weekend. The picture caused many social media users to comment, critique and bully her appearance. According to TMZ, the 36-year-old star took to Instagram to post an untouched, unedited video from her bathroom and showed fans her unfiltered appearance. She also included a lengthy statement along with the post. Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Pose in Bikinis and their Hotness Quotient is Hard to Keep Up With (View Pics).

Khloe said, "When someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point ... you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are." As per TMZ, the photo that showed Khloe poolside in a bikini without any substantial photo edits or airbrushing - was quickly pulled by Khloe's team, and publications were asked to take it down. Khloe Kardashian In An Intimate Maternity Photoshoot with Beau Tristan Thompson: View Pics.

In the Instagram post, the 'Good American' founder said that the criticism she's faced her whole life, being called "the ugly sister," questions as to whether Robert was her real dad and accusations of weight loss surgery have taken their toll on her mentally. She continued, "It's almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me. For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analysed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them every day by the world."

Check Out Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

In closing, Khloe said that while her family has been a tremendous foundation of support and positivity, "You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start to believe it." She says everyone, including her, should have the right to remove a photo they might not like, and to post what makes them feel happy, saying, "I have realised that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mould of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy."

