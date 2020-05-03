Killing of Pashtun Rights Activist Arif Wazir Shows Worst Form of State Terrorism: Altaf Hussain

World. (File Image)

London [UK], May 3 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has expressed grief over the killing of Arif Wazir, first cousin of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader and member National Assembly (MNA) from federally administered tribal area (FATA), Ali Wazir, in an armed attack.According to newspaper reports, Wazir, a leader of the PTM, was attacked in Wana in North Waziristan, on Friday and was severely wounded and later he succumbed to his injuries.The MQM chief said that the cold-blooded murder of Wazir was the "worst form of state terrorism" and a cowardly act which deserved condemnation in all aspects.Hussain said that on the one hand, the Punjabi military establishment of Pakistan was targeting the oppressed Pashtuns, Balochs, Sindhis and Mohajirs with state terrorism, seizing their legitimate rights and resources, while on the other, voices raised against state atrocities and demanding rights are being silenced. They are not only being forcibly disappeared, extrajudicially killed, arrested and implicated in false cases, but also being targeted and killed in ambush, he said further.The MQM chief demanded that Wazir's murderers be exposed to the public and state atrocities against oppressed nationals be stopped.He further expressed condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family of Wazir and said that all minority communities are together in the hour of grief. (ANI)

