Bollywood ace director Karan Johar on the first episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 has finally opened up about all the social media trolling the director faced for his chat show during the covid-19 pandemic. "It was faceless nameless people saying annoying things on television" Karan stated. The first episode of the season begins with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director welcoming Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the first guest on the show. Koffee With Karan Season 7: Fans Tweet Their Excitement to See Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh As the First Guests on the Couch!

During the pandemic, post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director faced a lot of backlash on social media for being the 'flag-bearer of nepotism. About which, the 50-year-old director has finally opened up on the very first episode of the season.

"A lot I went through and it was not an easy time, and at that point of time, it was like the snake emojis used to come out every time Koffee with Karan was mentioned. And at one point of time, I also thought that I was never going to come back with the show because there was a lot of attack. I don't know, but there is a snake emoji that comes with KJo, either they call me 'GayJo' or the snake comes out and I don't know why. Which part of me feels or seems like a snake I don't know and want to tell everyone that I am far from one, in fact, I am scared of them" Karan added to his statement. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Review: Ali Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Effortless Friendship Saves Karan Johar's Show From Being Humdrum.

In response to his statement, the Gully Boy actor lashed out at all the trollers and said, " All you trolls, leave my Karan alone. He is just a 'Gudda' ". The fun episode ended on a happy note with the Padmaavat actor winning the gift hamper for the rapid-fire round with 71% votes of the live audience and Alia beating him in the buzzer game.

