Fact Check: Is Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Postponed To Avoid Box Office Clash With Yash’s ‘Toxic’? Truth Behind Viral Release Date Posts on X

Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Recent social media reports suggesting that the anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, has been postponed to avoid a box-office clash with the Yash-starrer Toxic have gained significant traction. Viral posts featuring movie posters and release date announcements have led many fans to believe a major scheduling shift was underway. However, a closer investigation reveals that these claims are entirely false. Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Teaser Likely To Premiere With Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’, Makers Aim To Reinforce Eid 2026 Release Date - Reports.

Is 'Dhurandhar 2' Postponed Due to 'Toxic'?

The rumours began circulating this week after several high-profile posts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram claimed that the producers of Dhurandhar 2 had decided to move their release date. The narrative suggested that the makers were wary of sharing a release window with Toxic, one of the most anticipated films of Indian cinema in 2026.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Release Date Pushed?

Honestly @AdityaDharFilms, what’s the reality ? Rumour Mills are running overtime .. pic.twitter.com/Y8WEpQC6xu — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) January 21, 2026

Accompanying these posts were professional-looking posters. If you have watched Dhurandhar, you ight remmeebrs that the makers announced the release date of the sequelwith a slate that reads, "Revenge 19 March 2026." Now, the same image is going viral on social media with different dates like 26 March 2026 and 15 August 2026.

Here’s the Truth!

Viral posts suggested that the film’s makers were moving its release to avoid a box-office battle with the Yash-starrer Toxic. However, there have been no official updates from the production team confirming that the postponement rumours are false.

Rumours of a delay picked up pace after several social media posts went viral, claiming that the film’s release had been pushed to a later date in 2026. Many of these posts featured AI-generated or heavily photoshopped images of the cast with altered release dates, adding to the confusion. This was further confirmed when a netizen asked Grok to generate a similar image with February 31, 2002, as the release date, and it actually did.

Upon closer inspection, the images circulating online show clear signs of being AI-generated or edited via Photoshop. The makers of the original Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, have not made any such announcement on their official social media handles, nor have they informed fans through any media gathering.

Akshay Khanna As Rehman Dakait in ‘Dhurandhar’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

Conclusion

The reports of Dhurandhar 2 being postponed are false. While the posters appeared convincing at first glance, they are confirmed to be AI-generated or photoshopped images rather than official promotional material. ‘Dhurandhar’ OTT Release Date in January 2026: Will Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Film Stream on Netflix or JioHotstar?.

More About ‘Dhurandhar 2’

The much-awaited sequel to Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar will arrive in the theatres on March 19, 2026. If the latest reports are to be believed, a teaser for the film will be screening during Border 2 shows when it premieres on January 23. Dhurandhar 2 will also star Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan in key roles. It will face tough competition from Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, co-starring Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani.

Fact check

Claim : Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar postponed amid box office clash with Yash's Toxic. Conclusion : No, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar will arrive in theatres as scheduled on March 19. The speculations stem from AI-generated and photoshopped images circulating on X. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).