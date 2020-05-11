Kolkata Port Trust Records 15 COVID-19 Positive Cases

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 11 (ANI): Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) on Monday informed that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases at riverine port climbed to 15.According to Public Relations Officer of Kolkata Port Trust, Sanjoy Kumar Mukherjee, among all the positive cases, five employees of KoPT have tested positive and four are contract employees.While three cases each have been reported from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and outsiders.There is one COVID-19 patient under treatment at Centenary Hospital, while seven others are under treatment in different hospitals.There are a total of seven recovered and discharged cases. Presently, there are seven people placed under quarantine. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 1,939 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 417 cured or discharged and 185 deaths. (ANI)

