Kuwait Lifts Restrictions on Indian Passengers

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) The Civil Aviation Authority of Kuwait has lifted an order requiring medical certificates for Indians travelling to the country, according to a release.

The authority had made the requirement for nationals from 10 countries, including India, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a release on Friday, Jazeera Airways said Kuwait has rolled back travel restrictions for Indian passengers.

Kuwait's Jazeera Airways continues to take additional precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well being of its passengers, it added.

Currently, the airline connects five Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Kochi –- to the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe.

