New Delhi, November 28: Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday reiterated that there are no obstacles regarding the CM post and the 'Ladla Bhai' is a designation higher than anything else for him. Shinde arrived in Delhi today. He will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with other leaders of Mahayuti alliance to discuss government formation.

"I cleared my role in the press conference yesterday that there are no obstacles regarding Chief Minister of Mahayuti. This 'ladla bhai' has arrived in Delhi and the 'ladla bhai' is a designation higher than anything else for me. A meeting will be held on everything," Shinde told the meeting. Ajit Pawar held a meeting with NCP leaders today in Delhi. ‘You Are the Head of Our Family, Will Accept Your Decision’: Eknath Shinde Leaves CM Decision Call to PM Narendra Modi.

Shinde had said on Wednesday that he will accept any decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the CM face for the state. "I have told the Prime Minister that if my presence creates any obstacle in forming the government in Maharashtra, there should be no hesitation in making a decision. Whatever decision you take will be acceptable to me," Shinde said during a press conference in Mumbai.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis asserted on Wednesday that the Mahayuti alliance had no internal differences and that a decision on the Chief Minister would be made soon after consulting with leaders. Eknath Shinde Meets Amit Shah in Delhi Ahead of Mahayuti Meeting.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, "In our Mahayuti alliance, there has never been a difference of opinion. We have always made decisions collectively. Before the elections, we announced that the decision regarding the Chief Minister's post would be taken collectively after the results. A few people had doubts, but Eknath Shinde ji has clarified those today. We will soon meet our leaders and finalise the decision."

