Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth who has donned the director's hat for a third time, has called the team of her upcoming film, Lal Salaam, her 'dream team'. The film, which was officially launched on Saturday, is being produced by Lyca Productions and will feature actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead.

Interestingly, the film would also have her dad, Rajinikanth, making a special appearance in it. Lal Salaam Poster: Lyca Productions Makes Official Announcement on Rajinikanth’s Special Appearance in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Film.

An emotionally moved Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who is making a return to direction after seven long years, took to social media to pen her thoughts on the development. Laal Salaam: Rajinikanth to Have a Cameo in Daughter Aishwarya’s Directorial Starring Vishnu Vishal.

She wrote, "When your father trusts in you... When you believe God is by you... Miracles happen in true. After seven long years, the journey begins again with grateful and joyful tears. #lalsalaam #daytoberemembered." She then added, "With faith I dream and dream... One day it falls in place and I have my team.. #dreamteam #lalsalaam."

Take a look:

Vishnu Rangasamy has been roped in as the director of photography for the film, which will have Ramu Thangaraj as its art director and B Pravin Baaskar as its editor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2022 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).