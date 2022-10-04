Dubai, Oct 4: India batter Jemimah Rodrigues gained four places to reach eighth position in the batting chart in latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings, released on Tuesday. Rodrigues, who smashed a match-winning 76 off 53 against Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup match in Sylhet, is the third-highest ranked India batter after Smriti Mandhana (third) and Shafali Verma (seventh). On the other hand, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has reached 13th position after gaining two places. Meanwhile, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, who last week grabbed the top spot for all-rounders in ODIs after the ICC Women's Championship series against New Zealand, carried her fine form into the ongoing five-match T20I series which is currently led 2-1 by New Zealand.India Beat UAE by 104 Runs in Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Move to Top of Points Table

Matthews has gained eight slots and is tied in third place in the bowling chart with South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail after a haul of four for 12 in the third T20I. The 24-year old, who also scored 30 runs opening the innings in that match, is up one place to 33rd among batters and advanced three places to second in the list of all-rounders led by New Zealand's Sophie Devine.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana (25th), Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof (28th) and India all-rounder Deepti Sharma (36th) have gained a slot each while Pakistan's Nida Dar and Bangladesh's Fargana Hoque have also progressed and are tied in 44th place. Former Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun is in 49th position after moving up four slots. Sharma, Khatun and Dar have also made slight gains within the top 20 of the bowlers' list while Pakistan's new-ball bowler Diana Baig has moved up three slots to 16th position after grabbing three wickets in two matches of the Asia Cup.

West Indies leg-spinner Afy Fletcher has re-entered the rankings in 21st position while Sri Lanka spinners Oshadi Ranasinghe (up two places to 26th) and Inoka Ranaweera (up three places to 40th), India all-rounders Pooja Vastrakar (up nine places to 35th) and Bangladesh's Sanjida Akter (up17 places to 49th) are others to move up the list. New Zealand left-arm spinner Fran Jones has soared 90 places to 69th position after her three-wicket haul in the third match against the West Indies.

