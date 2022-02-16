Erode (TN), Feb 15 (PTI): Within nine months of the DMK rule, 10 crore people were vaccinated against Covid-19 and steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government ensured dip in active cases and deaths, said Udhayanidhi Stalin, MLA and secretary of the DMK Youth Wing, on Wednesday.

He said this here while canvassing for the DMK and its allies for the urban local body elections on February 19.

Udhayanidhi listed the developmental works implemented by the government and said his father and Chief Minister M K Stalin would honour the DMK's election promise of granting the monthly cash dole of Rs 1,000 to each woman head across the State.

He said he is proud to say that only the DMK government has granted 50 per cent of seats to women in the civic elections. This shows how the present government respects women and their empowerment, he said adding that everyone should cast their votes for the party and its alliance partners.

S. Muthusamy, Minister for Urban Development and Housing, was among those who were campaigning for the polls.

