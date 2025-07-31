New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Delhi government has decided to initiate students' clubs in 100 schools under it, during the academic session of 2025-26, focusing on language and co-curricular development, a circular by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

Each participating school may start two clubs, one based on a language of choice -- Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu or Punjabi -- and another selected from categories such as science, mathematics, sports and yoga, visual arts, performing arts (music and dance), samarth (inclusive education) or students' council.

The DoE has made student participation in one of the clubs mandatory and instructed heads of schools to ensure smooth execution of club activities according to the circular.

It said that each selected school will be provided with a fund of Rs 20,000 for the two clubs -- Rs 10,000 per club to support the initiative.

The department has also asked school heads to maintain proper and updated records of all club-related activities and utilise the fund throughout the academic year, it added.

