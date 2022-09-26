Kohima, Sep 26 (PTI) The All Nagaland Ad hoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015 Batch on Monday resumed its agitation demanding immediate service regularisation.

The ANATG-2015 Batch with 1,166 members from different government schools in the state converged at Naga Solidarity Park here and held a rally till the State Civil Secretariat holding placards and banners demanding service regularisation.

Briefing media-persons before the rally, ANATG-2015 Batch spokesperson Bendandgtemsu Ozukum said they comprise of graduate teachers, primary teachers, drawing teachers and other vocational teachers who have been appointed on ad hoc basis against sanctioned post from the year 1994 to 2012.

As per the School Education Department's norms for service regularisation, the departmental suitability test, verification of documents and interviews were conducted by the government/department on May 20 and 22, 2017, he said.

However, he claimed that even after the fulfilment of all the criteria, the matter of regularisation was not considered.

Ozukum said that ANATG had decided to start the agitation from September 8 but accepting the request of the Principal Director of Education Department for 20-days to look into their demand, they cancelled the agitation.

Nonetheless, while the 20-days request ended on Sunday, the ANATG-2015 launched the agitation on Monday.

"We are serious and we will continue the agitation indefinitely and not settle for anything else other than service regularisation," affirmed Ozukum.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Government Advisor for School Education and MLA K T Sukhalu told PTI that the government and the department is concerned about the ad hoc teachers service regularisation.

The department is looking into it and will try and resolve the matter at the earliest, said Sukhalu.

