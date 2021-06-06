Jalpaiguri (WB), Jun 6 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and over 13 kg of ganja seized from their possession in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police seized the contraband worth Rs 1.17 lakh from the two youths at Bhalobasa More in New Jalpaiguri police station area on Saturday night, an officer said.

The accused used to sell the cannabis to people in Siliguri and Jalpaiguri, he said.

