Mangaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) A 13-year old boy who was a student of a private school at Krishnapura near Surathkal here, allegedly died by suicide on Monday, police sources said.

The deceased boy is identified as Harshith (13), a resident of Katipalla. His body was found hanging from a tree behind the house of his grandfather.

Sources said he used to stay at his grandfather's house every weekend. The reason for him taking the extreme step is not known.

Surathkal police have registered a case and investigations are on.

