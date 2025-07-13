Srinagar, Jul 13 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy drowned while two others are feared dead after they slipped into a canal in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Gantmulla area when four members of a family -- two adults and two teenagers -- started drowning after one of them accidentally slipped into the canal of the Lower Jhelum Hydroelectric Project, they said.

The remaining three jumped in to save the person but were also swept away by the fast-moving water.

The body of Ibrahim (13) was recovered, while Ilyas Geelani (30) was rescued, the officials said.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were rushed to the spot and a search operation is underway for the two missing persons, they added.

The family from Srinagar had gone to Gantmulla for an outing, officials said.

