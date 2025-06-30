Hyderabad, Jun 30 (PTI) About 14 people suffered injuries in a suspected explosion in a pharma plant in neighbouring Sangareddy district of Telangana on Monday, police said.

A police official said 14 injured people were rescued and they were shifted to hospitals.

The rescue operation was in progress and their condition was not known immediately, he said.

Fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire.

Asked if it was an explosion, the official said it "looks like" one.

