Payyannur (Ker) Aug 23 (PTI): A 14-year-old died by hanging after being chided by hisfather for playing games on his mobile,police said.

The boy, Devanandu, a ninth standard student, was found hanging in his room Sunday morning.

Also Read | NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo Says No Rise in Complaints of Crimes Against Children During Coronavirus Lockdown.

On Saturday night, as he was busy with some video games, his father chided him following which he immediately went off to his room.

Thinking that he was asleep, the boy's parents did not disturb him.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Posts Video of Him Feeding Peacocks During His Morning Exercise.

However, they found him hanging from the ceiling fan thismorning after he failed to turn up for breakfast, police said.PTI UDSS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)