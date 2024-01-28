Faridabad, Jan 28 (PTI) A 15-month-old child died drowned in a bucket of water in the bathroom of a house in Faridabad, said police.

The child was watching cartoons with other children at home and later his body was found in the bucket.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: What is an Interim Budget? How is It Different From a Regular Budget? All You Need to Know.

According to police, Raman, a resident of Indira Colony said that his 15-month-old nephew Ayush was sitting in front of the TV with other children at home on Saturday late evening. His grandparents were in their room while his mother was busy in the kitchen when Ayush suddenly left from there and went to the bathroom.

When the family members went to the bathroom searching for the child, he was found half hanging in a bucket of water, with his head was in the water. They immediately took Ayush out and rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said police.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25 Expectations For Salaried Taxpayers: From Simplification of Capital Gains to Increase in Section 80C Deduction Limit, Here's What To Expect From Interim Budget.

Police took Ayush's body into custody and handed it over to the family after postmortem on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)