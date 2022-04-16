Jamshedpur, Apr 16 (PTI) Two teenagers were killed after their speeding motorcycle hit an electric pole at Kadma-Sonari Link road here on Saturday evening, police said.

Prasanjeet Ganguli (16) and Vishal Gope (17) were killed on the spot, the police said.

Both were students of Class 10 in a school in the Kadma area.

One of the victims, who was driving the motorcycle, lost control over the speeding vehicle and it hit the electric pole, Officer-in-charge of Kadma police station, Manoj Thakur said.

They were rushed to Tata Main Hospital immediately but were declared brought dead.

The police officer said both the victims were not wearing helmet.

