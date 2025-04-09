Pratapgarh (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced two people to life imprisonment in a nearly two-decade-old murder case.

Government Advocate Rakesh Pratap Singh said the case dates back to June 9, 2006, when Jugesh Tiwari was murdered in Raniganj.

Also Read | UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration To Begin Soon for 44,000 Vacancies, Know How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

According to the complaint filed by his brother Rakesh Kumar Tiwari, the family had a long-standing rivalry with Purnendra Kumar Ojha, Sanjeev Kumar Ojha, Ram Lakhan Ojha, and Rajiv Kumar Ojha alias Kamal, all residents of the same village.

The complaint stated that on the evening of the incident, Jugesh Tiwari was returning from a shop with his brother-in-law Pawan when they were ambushed. The attackers allegedly abused and threatened to kill Jugesh.

Also Read | What Is the Retirement Age of Government Doctors and for Nursing Faculty in India? Know Which Medical Field Practitioners Can Serve Till 65.

Ram Lakhan and Rajiv reportedly blocked his escape, while Sanjeev and Purnendra shot him with a rifle and revolver, resulting in his immediate death.

Based on the complaint, Raniganj police registered a case against the accused under various sections, including murder, and subsequently filed a chargesheet in court.

"The court of Additional Sessions Judge Mamta Gupta found Purnendra Kumar Ojha and Sanjeev Kumar Ojha guilty based on the evidence presented," Singh said.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh each. The other two accused named in the initial complaint, Ram Lakhan Ojha and Rajiv Kumar Ojha, passed away during the course of the trial.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)