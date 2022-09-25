Mangaluru, Sep 25 (PTI) Two college students got drowned and another went missing off Udupi district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at around 6 PM on the beach when the students, studying in a private engineering college, ventured into the sea for a swim. They were washed away by the high waves, local people said.

Hoode beach is not normally frequented by visitors like the other beaches in the district. The three students were part of a 15-member group of students who went to the beach.

The bodies of two students, said to be from Bengaluru and Hyderabad, have been recovered. The names of the deceased have not been given by the police who are waiting for kin of the two arrive in Udupi.

Search is underway to find the missing student with the help of local expert swimmers, the sources said.

