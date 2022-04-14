Erode (TN) Apr 14 (PTI) Two hundred kgs of banned tobacco product 'gutka' have been seized from a van and its four occupants arrested, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, they acted on a a tip-off and intensified vehicle- checks at Bannari, a village, in the district early this morning. It was then, they said they stopped a van coming from Kollehal, Karnataka, and checked the vehicle. The search yield the gutka, said the police. The four were held and later remanded in judicial custody for 15 days, added the police.

