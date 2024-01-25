Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have seized 2,399 kg of adulterated cumin seeds, an official said on Thursday.

The seizure was made in the Bhiwandi area on Tuesday, he said.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2024 Full Schedule With Time: From Chief Guest to Theme and Routes, Know All About 75th Republic Day of India Celebrations at Kartavya Path.

The adulterated cumin seeds, or ‘jeera', were neatly packed with fake labels of a reputed brand, the official said. The police also seized a pickup vehicle worth about Rs 11 lakh, he said.

The Shanti Nagar police have registered a case of cheating under the Indian Penal Code and FDA Regulations, he said, adding that the accused have been identified as Shadab Islam Khan (33), a driver, and distributor Chetan Rameshbhai Gandhi (34).

Also Read | Republic Day 2024 Chief Guest Is French President Emmanuel Macron, Check List of Chief Guests Who Visited India in the Last 5 Years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)