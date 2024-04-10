Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Apr 10 (PTI) As many as 245 licensed firearms out of the total 318 have been surrendered in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an official said on Wednesday.

The licensed arms holders are mandated to deposit their guns in their jurisdictional police stations before the elections.

Also Read | Char Dham Yatra 2024 Registration: Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri Temples To Open Doors for Devotees Soon, Know Dates and How To Register on registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner, who is also the District Election Officer, Chandan Kumar, had issued an order to surrender the licensed weapons in view of the Lok Sabha polls.

Ramgarh district falls under Hazaribag parliamentary constituency, which will go to polls on May 20.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kumar said that out of a total of 318 licensed firearms in Ramgarh district, 245 have been surrendered across the respective police stations of the district.

“A total of 59 guns owned by Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), Tata Steel and other corporate companies have been exempted for security in sensitive places of the companies. Therefore, a total of 14 firearms are yet to be surrendered,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ramgarh Superintendent of Police Dr Vimal Kumar told reporters here on Wednesday that a suspected miscreant was arrested and two loaded pistols and live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

The man was arrested from Dadidih village under Patratu police station limits and he was wanted in several cases, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)