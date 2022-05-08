Aizawl, May 8 (PTI) At least 25 more pigs died of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Mizoram on Sunday, an official said.

The ASF has affected 31 villages in six districts of the state, he said.

With the 25 deaths on Sunday, as many as 1,983 pigs have so far been killed since the fresh outbreak of the swine disease in February this year, he said.

At least 1,201 pigs have been culled during the same period, including 111 on Sunday, the official said.

As many as 33,417 pigs have died due to the outbreak of ASF last year causing monetary losses to the tune of Rs 60.82 crore.

A total of 10,910 pigs have also been culled since last year to prevent the further spread of the disease.

The highly contagious pig disease, which was reported for the first time in the state in March last year was initially considered more or less contained as no pig death due to the outbreak was reported since December.

