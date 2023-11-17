Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) In a crackdown on traffic violators, the Jammu and Kashmir Police fined the owners of 298 vehicles and impounded 20 of them in Doda and Rajouri districts, officials said on Friday.

Three drivers have also been arrested during the drive against violation of the Motor Vehicles rules, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Phase 2: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

The action has been taken by the police and the administration in view of public complaints of overloading, rash driving and bad condition of roads following the devastating accident in Trungal Assar area of Doda district that led to the death of 39 people and injuries to 19 on Wednesday.

"Going tough against the traffic violators, the police has launched a special drive and intensified checking against the traffic violators on all routes throughout the district. We have challaned 132 vehicles and seized 13," an official said.

Also Read | Cyclone Midhili Update by IMD: Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm and Cause Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Five FIRs were also registered against the drivers for overloading, police said, adding that the offenders were arrested and the vehicles were impounded.

The police launched a district-wide drive in Rajouri and fined 166 violators besides impounding seven vehicles whereas one case has been registered at the Manjakote police station for dangerous driving, they said.

Police said an appeal was made to all people to follow the traffic rules in letter and spirit, and to ensure a proper coordination with the law enforcement agency for prevention of road accidents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)