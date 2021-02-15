New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) DCM Shriram Ltd on Monday said its initiative to promote sustainable sugarcane cultivation in two districts of Uttar Pradesh helped in saving 299 billion litres of water in the last two years.

Under a multi-stakeholder programme 'Meetha Sona' certified by the Lucknow-based Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research (IISR), farmers of Hardoi and Lakhimpur Kheri districts were trained on water use efficiency, the company said in a statement.

"As a socially-responsible company, the farmers have been trained on the best agricultural practices and water-efficient methods of production -- enabling them to save 299 billion litres of water in the last two years compared to 275 billion litres saved in the three years earlier," DCM Shriram Sugar Business Executive Director and CEO Roshan Lal Tamak said.

The company said it helped growers adopt and scale-up improved agronomic practices such as trash shredding, mulching, composting, laser levelling and trench planting.

About 2,250 villages and 2,25,000 sugarcane farmers were trained on water-efficient agricultural practices.

The impact assessment was undertaken by the IISR -- an apex sugarcane research organisation affiliated to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

