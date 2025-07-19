New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 98,000 in an ATM fraud in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as e-rickshaw driver Dharmender (34), Saheb Kumar Sahni (32), a labourer and Tuntun (37), also an e-rickshaw driver who has a criminals history.

All the accused belong to the same locality in Bihar and had come to Delhi for work.

"They shared a rented accommodation and had turned to fraud for easy money," a senior police officer said.

Police recovered Rs 75,000 in cash and 30 ATM cards belonging to different banks from the possession of the accused.

"The case was registered on July 15 after a man named Jilesasan alleged that three unidentified persons tricked him while he was trying to deposit Rs 98,000 at an ATM in Burari. The accused induced the complainant to deposit the cash into a cash deposit machine and later withdrew the amount themselves," the officer said without giving details about the criminal's modus operandi.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered and investigation was launched. The team scanned CCTV footage from the ATM and identified one of the accused as Dharmender.

He added that police traced Dharmender to his residence in Madanpur Khadar, from where he was arrested. During interrogation, he revealed the identities of his accomplices who were also present at the house at the time of the raid.

"All three were apprehended and confessed to their involvement in the ATM fraud. On their instance, police recovered Rs 75,000 in cash and 30 ATM cards from different banks," the officer said.

The accused admitted to targeting ATM users, often tricking them during deposit or withdrawal transactions by posing as helpful bystanders. They would later switch or use the cards and withdraw the money.

