Gurugram, Jan 27 (PTI) Three Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in Manesar area were arrested by Gurugram police, officials said on Monday.

Police said fake Aadhaar cards, purportedly from Bengal, from the accused. During interrogation the three revealed that they had procured the fake IDs for Rs 8,000 each.

An FIR has been registered under the Foreigners Act at Manesar Police Station against -- Fatima alias Lomiya (21), Khadija alias Tanisha (25) and Mohammad Habib (19) -- natives of Bangladesh, officials said.

The three also revealed that they were siblings, they said.

Police said Fatima was brought to India around three years ago by another Bangladeshi woman. Subsequently, she contacted her sister Khadija, who, along with their brother Mohammad Habib, arrived in India approximately four months ago.

The accused initially stayed in Maharashtra before moving to Gurugram around one-and-a-half months ago. They were residing illegally in a rented house in Manesar, police added.

"We are questioning the accused Bangladeshis," a spokesperson for Gurugram police said.

