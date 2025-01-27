Dehradun, January 27: Uttarakhand has officially gone live with its Uniform Civil Code (UCC) portal, ucc.uk.gov.in, marking a historic step towards a uniform set of personal laws. The state becomes the first in India to implement UCC, which aims to bring equality in matters of marriage, divorce, inheritance, and more, irrespective of religion. With this move, Uttarakhand is aligning with the vision outlined in Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, which calls for a uniform civil code across the country. Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Launches UCC Portal, Credits People for Implementation (Watch Video).

The newly launched portal is designed to make the process of registering for civil services simple and accessible for everyone. Whether it's registering a marriage, divorce, live-in relationship, or verifying certificates, the portal offers multiple features to help citizens manage these matters efficiently. The registration can be completed online or offline. For those looking to understand the registration process, scroll below to learn the steps for registering your civil matters. Uniform Civil Code: Uttarakhand Resident Nikita Negi Becomes First To Register Marriage on UCC Portal, Hails CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s Initiative (Watch Video).

Steps to Register on Uttarakhand UCC Portal:

Visit the Official UCC Portal: Go to the official website: ucc.uk.gov.in. Click on 'Apply Now': Once on the homepage, click on the "Apply Now" button to begin the registration process. Provide Aadhaar or Virtual ID: Enter your Aadhaar number or virtual ID for authentication purposes. If you're opting for offline registration, you can provide your mobile number instead. Confirm No-Objection Aspects: Confirm your agreement on the three mandatory aspects as outlined in the registration form (related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, etc.). Enter OTP for Verification: You will receive an OTP (One-Time Password) on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP to verify your identity. Complete the Registration: Fill in the required details such as your personal information, marital status, etc. Submit the form to complete the registration process. Download and Print Confirmation: After successful registration, you can download and print your registration confirmation and any certificates, if required.

The Uttarakhand UCC portal also provides additional services such as certificate downloads, verification, and access to the UCC law in Hindi and English. Available in 23 languages, the portal ensures inclusivity and ease of use for residents. The Uniform Civil Code focuses on establishing equal rights for all citizens in matters of marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships, among others.

