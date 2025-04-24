Shimla, April 24 (PTI) Three Bihar residents were arrested for allegedly killed a woman here over suspected extramarital affairs and a failed extortion bid, police said on Thursday.

Police found a woman's body, identified as Pinky Devi, a native of Jharkhand, in the jungle near Chandpur area in Palampur. She was identified through a tattoo on her body and a missing person report filed at a neighbouring police station, they said.

SP Shalini Agnihotri said that during the investigation, the police found that the murder was a result of an extra-marital affair and a failed extortion attempt targeting one of the accused.

"The woman was lured to a secluded forest area, where she was murdered. Her face was smashed to conceal her identity. Her body, along with her personal belongings and the weapon of offence, was left scattered to mislead the investigation," the SP said.

"The only initial clue was a mobile number used by the accused before the crime, registered in the name of a local resident" she said.

The main accused in the case was arrested from Delhi and two others were arrested from Palampur. Further investigation is underway, the SP added.

