Gurugram, Dec 12 (PTI) Police have arrested three men for allegedly strangling their flatmate to death with an electric wire following an argument here, officials said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Pushpendra Singh, a native of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Singh and the three accused were working in the same company and lived together in a rented accommodation in IMT Manesar.

Singh's sister told the police that her younger brother, who lives nearby, had told her on Tuesday morning that her elder brother was lying unconscious on the floor of his room. When she reached his room, she found him dead with injuries on his head and neck.

In her complaint, she accused his flatmates -- Srajan, Ramanand and Ajeet -- of killing her brother. She told the police that Singh had often complained to her that his flatmates would quarrel with him over minor issues and threatened to kill him.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the three accused. During the interrogation, they revealed that the incident occurred on Monday midnight when all four of them were drinking together, police said.

"An argument broke out, during which Singh hurled abuses at them. Following this, Ramanand and Ajeet pinned Singh down and Srajan strangled him to death with an electric wire," Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.

