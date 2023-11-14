Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Three people were killed while four others injured when two motorcycles collided with a car in Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened on Monday evening when a speeding car going from Jaipur towards Phagi town hit two motorcycles, Diggi SHO Ayub Khan said.

Those killed have been identified as Bhagchand (30), relative Savita (30) and her son Somu (2). The trio and the four injured, who are undergoing treatment, were riding on the two motorcycles when the incident happened, police said.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem on Tuesday while the car has been seized, they said.

