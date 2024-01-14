New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) PWD minister Atishi has approved a road strengthening project to give three roads in east Delhi a makeover, an official statement said on Sunday.

While approving the project, Atishi said, "This project will improve the roads of east Delhi and make them long-lasting. Along with this, the project will also make the area beautiful."

She added that the Kejriwal government is committed to making Delhi's roads “safer” for commuters and providing them a “pleasant experience”.

These roads include road number 109 - from Sapera Basti to Khoda Chowk, Dallupura Road - from Timber Market to Noida Border, and Buddha Singh Marg - from Manav Ashray Kat to Dallupura T-Point, the statement said.

“In this direction, we work systematically to identify and address the key issues affecting the condition of roads in the city. In this plan, specialists conduct a thorough assessment of roads, utilising modern techniques for maintenance and strengthening, ensuring they can withstand heavy traffic and any weather conditions," she said.

Atishi said that the Delhi government is working in a phased manner to strengthen the roads of Delhi. Given that the construction of these roads took place quite some time ago, there is a current need for their maintenance.

"The riding quality of the roads has been affected due to the cutting of cable and pipe laying by civic agencies. Therefore, maintenance and beautification work is now commencing here. PWD officials are instructed to complete the work within a specified timeframe and strictly adhere to all safety guidelines to avoid any inconvenience to travellers," she said.

In addition to focusing on the road's strength in the strengthening project, 'road marking' for good quality, adhering to all standards, will also be carried out on these roads, the statement said.

Under the project, the PWD will undertake the strengthening of these road stretches, painting work for lane marking, parapet walls/railings, etc., ensuring compliance with standards, it added.

