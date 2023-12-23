Faridabad, Dec 23 (PTI) The police here have busted a fake call centre duping foreign nationals and arrested 36 persons in connection, officials said on Saturday.

The accused allegedly duped people by posing as employees of an American bank, they added.

As many as 36 persons, including 7 women, were arrested from this centre that was being operated from a market in Sector 31 here, the police said.

The accused allegedly extorted huge amount of money from the victims in the name of technical assistance, they added.

A police team raided the fake call centre following a tip-off and arrested the accused, all of whom are residents of Delhi, Manipur and Faridabad, officials said.

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 31 police station here, a police spokesperson said.

Efforts are underway to nab the main accused, the kingpin of the call centre.

