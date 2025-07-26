Gurugram, Jul 26 (PTI) Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of more than Rs 50 crore from the office of the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) in Haryana's Palwal district, the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Sunil , a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, Chatar Singh and Goldy from Palwal and Shyam Singh of Mahauli village, it said.

During the probe, investigators found that Rs 10,000 had been paid to a fake firm named Deepak Manpower linked to one of the accused, Rakesh Clerk. Further, Rs 33.19 lakh was transferred to the bank account of Sunil, Rs 10.42 crore to Chatar Singh, Rs 48.06 lakh to Shyam Singh, and Rs 15 lakh to Goldy, the bureau said.

The accused allegedly withdrew the money in cash from their bank accounts, it added.

"The suspects are being interrogated on the basis of banking records related to the embezzled funds. Nine people were previously arrested in this case and are currently lodged in jail," a senior official said.

A chargesheet has already been filed against them in a Palwal court, and proceedings are underway to attach their properties, the official added.

